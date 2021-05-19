Physicians Realty Trust to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DOC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

DOC stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $54,381,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,903,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,285,000 after buying an additional 1,465,012 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 4,012.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,437 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,622,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 407.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 871,119 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

