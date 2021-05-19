Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Down 5.9%

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)’s stock price fell 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.26 and last traded at $61.61. 1,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,119,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.46.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLL shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

The stock has a market cap of $958.14 million, a PE ratio of -89.49 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

