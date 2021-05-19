Pigeoncoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $51,212.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 18th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $51,212.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00013790 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000623 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

