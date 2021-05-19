Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of PPBN stock opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $56.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.16.

Get Pinnacle Bankshares alerts:

Pinnacle Bankshares Company Profile

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as a bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.