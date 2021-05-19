Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $224.00 at Mizuho

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $213.00 to $224.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PXD. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.14.

Shares of PXD opened at $158.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $175.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 155.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares in the company, valued at $22,446,479.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

