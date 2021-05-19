Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.41.

A number of research firms have commented on PXD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after buying an additional 2,712,096 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $643,852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $581,655,000 after buying an additional 682,241 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $370,724,000 after buying an additional 201,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $469,113,000 after buying an additional 771,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.09. 2,867,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,405. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.93 and a 200 day moving average of $132.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

