Piper Sandler Comments on Repro Med Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Repro Med Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Repro Med Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KRMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Repro Med Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Repro Med Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of Repro Med Systems stock opened at $4.18 on Monday. Repro Med Systems has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The company has a market cap of $185.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -418.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRMD. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 2,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

