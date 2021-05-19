Piper Sandler Lowers Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Price Target to $4.00

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 143.90% from the stock’s current price.

LPTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James set a $3.50 target price on Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Shares of LPTX stock opened at $1.64 on Monday. Leap Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 41.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

