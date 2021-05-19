Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $164,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,589.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 64,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PLYA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.45. 839,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,777. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.22.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.