Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $50.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 85.05% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

PLUG has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.06.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power stock opened at $27.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.88 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.