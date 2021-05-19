Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PCOM. TheStreet cut shares of Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

PCOM opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.66 million, a PE ratio of -105.87 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Points International has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $17.46.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Points International had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Points International will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Points International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Points International in the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Points International by 838.1% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 379,794 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Points International by 461.8% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 680,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 559,728 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

