Polkacover (CVR) Trading Down 25.4% This Week

Polkacover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Polkacover has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. One Polkacover coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000662 BTC on exchanges. Polkacover has a market capitalization of $6.34 million and approximately $791,303.00 worth of Polkacover was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polkacover alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00073146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.23 or 0.00327413 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.11 or 0.00187040 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.72 or 0.01176881 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00037532 BTC.

Polkacover Profile

Polkacover’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Polkacover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 24,869,525 coins. Polkacover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling Polkacover

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkacover directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkacover should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkacover using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkacover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkacover and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.