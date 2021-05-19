Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target Cut to $77.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its price objective reduced by Northland Securities from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen increased their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.17.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $74.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average of $81.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $50.34 and a 52-week high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $212,122.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,834 shares of company stock worth $2,005,807. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $28,651,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 631,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,679,000 after buying an additional 255,020 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.