PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,086 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of PPL worth $37,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.35. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.41.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

