PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Sets New 1-Year High at $173.24

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $173.24 and last traded at $172.51, with a volume of 6162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.34.

PRAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.46. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,016,187,000 after purchasing an additional 203,083 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,401,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth $193,933,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 5,111.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,011,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,094,000 after acquiring an additional 992,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth $142,546,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

