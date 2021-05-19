PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$15.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSK. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 target price on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PrairieSky Royalty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.14.

TSE:PSK traded down C$0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$13.24. 82,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,471. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$7.83 and a 52 week high of C$14.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of C$2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.19.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

