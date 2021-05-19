PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Increased to C$17.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$10.40 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.59.

PSK stock traded down C$0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.48. 519,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,669. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$7.83 and a twelve month high of C$14.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.31.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

