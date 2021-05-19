Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Insider Derek Jantz Sells 20,000 Shares

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) insider Derek Jantz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $187,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,032,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,822,777.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Derek Jantz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

On Wednesday, May 12th, Derek Jantz sold 9,676 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $84,374.72.

On Monday, April 19th, Derek Jantz sold 9,676 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $84,084.44.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Derek Jantz sold 9,665 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $105,541.80.

On Friday, February 19th, Derek Jantz sold 9,663 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $111,607.65.

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $546.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.08. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTIL. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $122,000. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DTIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.96.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.