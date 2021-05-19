Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.29

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.29 and last traded at $68.29, with a volume of 127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.88.

PFBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.01 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.06%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.