Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRLD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.23. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,486.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 10,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $408,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,493 shares of company stock worth $2,552,686.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $585,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $544,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

