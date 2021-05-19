PressOne (PRS) One Day Volume Hits $27,716.00

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One PressOne coin can currently be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PressOne has a market cap of $6.72 million and $27,716.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PressOne has traded down 38.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00079493 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00018197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $495.64 or 0.01308512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00059495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.67 or 0.10424754 BTC.

PressOne Coin Profile

PressOne (CRYPTO:PRS) is a coin. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone. PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. PressOne’s official website is press.one.

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

Buying and Selling PressOne

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

