Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $233.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to announce $233.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $236.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $230.40 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported sales of $229.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year sales of $959.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $955.80 million to $961.41 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $975.61 million, with estimates ranging from $965.70 million to $980.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

NYSE:PBH opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $49.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 236,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after buying an additional 99,597 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 29,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,301,000 after purchasing an additional 338,671 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

