Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $11,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 44.7% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 35.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

PFG opened at $65.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.27 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

In related news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

