Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,504 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.27% of Progyny worth $10,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Progyny by 46.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 39.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 55,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $2,636,805.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,003 shares in the company, valued at $618,552.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $214,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 528,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,675,617.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 467,818 shares of company stock valued at $23,029,808. 33.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $55.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.73 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.98. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $59.56.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

