ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €10.60 by Credit Suisse Group

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €10.60 ($12.47) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 39.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.10 ($17.76) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €18.12 ($21.32).

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €17.84 ($20.99) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is €15.39. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a 52 week high of €18.84 ($22.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

