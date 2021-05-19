Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Up to $21.63

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.63, but opened at $22.99. Prothena shares last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 428 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research raised Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Prothena from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prothena news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $192,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prothena during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Prothena by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Prothena by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

