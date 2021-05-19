Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) Receives GBX 288 Average Price Target from Analysts

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 288 ($3.76).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Provident Financial to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 264 ($3.45) in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Neeraj Kapur sold 16,186 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 239 ($3.12), for a total value of £38,684.54 ($50,541.60).

Shares of LON PFG opened at GBX 256.20 ($3.35) on Friday. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of GBX 145.90 ($1.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 330.40 ($4.32). The firm has a market cap of £649.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.07, a quick ratio of 35.38 and a current ratio of 35.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 238.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 264.19.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.