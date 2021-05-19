Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $121.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.00.

NYSE PRU opened at $106.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.40. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $108.56. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of -296.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,998,000 after purchasing an additional 146,092 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,145,000 after purchasing an additional 69,392 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,259,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,237,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

