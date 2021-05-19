PTON (PTON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $391,561.87

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 19th. One PTON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PTON has a market cap of $391,561.87 and approximately $90.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PTON has traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00078142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00016752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.71 or 0.01216250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,939.03 or 0.10156242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00103539 BTC.

About PTON

PTON (PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PTON’s official website is foresting.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

