Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$420.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.89 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HBM. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.91.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$9.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.49. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$3.27 and a 52-week high of C$11.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.74.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$28,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,807 shares in the company, valued at C$378,070. Also, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.60%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

