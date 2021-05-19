Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Boosted by DA Davidson

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Target in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.01. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s FY2023 earnings at $9.71 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

TGT stock opened at $206.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.58. Target has a twelve month low of $114.23 and a twelve month high of $217.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,140,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Target by 194.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 499,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,837,000 after acquiring an additional 329,606 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth $61,897,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Target by 6.3% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 17,353 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

