Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Royal Bank of Canada Issued By Cormark (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.16. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $9.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.35 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.47 billion.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$129.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$123.16.

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$123.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$175.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$82.03 and a 1-year high of C$123.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$117.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$109.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total value of C$66,701.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$236,685.40. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total value of C$619,429.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$683,560.82. Insiders have sold a total of 16,544 shares of company stock worth $1,887,949 over the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

