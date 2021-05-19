Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Capreit (TSE:CAR) Lowered by Analyst

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Capreit in a report released on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Capreit has a twelve month low of C$20.71 and a twelve month high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$2.23. The business had revenue of C$225.24 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

