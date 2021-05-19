Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $5.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.77. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $22.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $30.97 EPS.

CMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,658.52.

CMG opened at $1,324.51 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $964.50 and a 1-year high of $1,579.52. The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,460.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,409.51.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,646 shares of company stock valued at $15,066,134 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

