Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Lowered by Truist Securiti

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GoHealth in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GoHealth’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist cut their target price on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $11.70 on Monday. GoHealth has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Anita Pramoda acquired 10,370 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,596.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,527.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,649.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter valued at $129,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter valued at $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

