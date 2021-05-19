Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Shift Technologies, Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Shift Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.34). William Blair also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.70) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12).

A number of other research firms have also commented on SFT. Benchmark upgraded Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Wedbush upgraded Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ SFT opened at $7.62 on Monday. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $14.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFT. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

