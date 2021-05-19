Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Increased by Analyst

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Vroom in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.52). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vroom’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.73) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VRM. Raymond James lifted their target price on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

VRM opened at $41.65 on Monday. Vroom has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.15.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vroom by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vroom by 6,705.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vroom by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,991.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Valkin sold 451,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $15,627,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,526,997 shares of company stock valued at $56,719,374 over the last ninety days.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

