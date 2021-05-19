Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for WSP Global Inc. Increased by Analyst (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of WSP Global in a research report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.19. Desjardins also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.72 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WSP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$145.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian downgraded shares of WSP Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$126.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSP Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$142.91.

WSP opened at C$132.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$126.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$116.46. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$80.73 and a 1 year high of C$141.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.14%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

