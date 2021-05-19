Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Lifted by Truist Securiti

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GMS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GMS’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $751.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GMS from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

GMS stock opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. GMS has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.20 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

In related news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,231.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 144,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.82 per share, with a total value of $5,331,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 321,010 shares of company stock worth $12,690,962 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,548,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,920,000 after purchasing an additional 581,851 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter valued at $23,750,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GMS by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,951,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,213,000 after buying an additional 431,408 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 632,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 263,894 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

