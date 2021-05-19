Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Genasys Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genasys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Genasys’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Genasys alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GNSS. TheStreet cut shares of Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

Shares of Genasys stock opened at $5.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.68. Genasys has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $8.32.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Genasys had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNSS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Genasys by 476.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 689,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 569,651 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Genasys by 663.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 292,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 254,000 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genasys in the 1st quarter worth about $1,397,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 460.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 80,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 288,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 79,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Genasys news, Director John G. Coburn sold 56,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $449,954.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Coburn sold 12,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $100,190.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.