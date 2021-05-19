Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for AT&T Inc. Decreased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AT&T in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.56. AT&T has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $210.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $453,000. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 20,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $805,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 140,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 982,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 37,504 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.