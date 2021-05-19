Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.57.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.19.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $114.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.38. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $60,379,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 177.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,648,000 after acquiring an additional 382,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth $32,240,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 453.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,589,000 after acquiring an additional 220,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $22,675,000.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

