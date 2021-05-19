Qcash (QC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.38 Billion

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last week, Qcash has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Qcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a market capitalization of $70.35 million and approximately $3.38 billion worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00073647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.68 or 0.00348161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.67 or 0.00193895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.40 or 0.01151632 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00037786 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

