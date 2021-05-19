QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.420-2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.21 billion-$2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised QIAGEN from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.92.

NYSE:QGEN traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $47.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,381. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $42.22 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.66.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

