QP Wealth Management LLC Sells 65 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

QP Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,092 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.8% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.93.

MSFT stock opened at $243.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $176.60 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.50 and a 200-day moving average of $231.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

