Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Price Target Cut to C$2.75 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its price objective cut by Acumen Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Questor Technology from C$1.85 to C$2.15 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of QST stock opened at C$1.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.90 million and a P/E ratio of -27.57. Questor Technology has a twelve month low of C$1.24 and a twelve month high of C$3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.29.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$2.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Questor Technology will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

