QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) released its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 125.18% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

QUIK traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.29. 11,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $59.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.99.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QUIK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

In other QuickLogic news, Director Andrew J. Pease acquired 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,160.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at $74,244.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QuickLogic stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of QuickLogic worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.