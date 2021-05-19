QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Sells $209,777.04 in Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 11,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $209,777.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,495,728.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Douglas Valenti sold 17,100 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $305,577.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $42,992.92.

On Thursday, April 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,308 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $47,960.24.

On Monday, March 29th, Douglas Valenti sold 45,908 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $934,227.80.

On Friday, March 26th, Douglas Valenti sold 36,701 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $739,892.16.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Douglas Valenti sold 9,293 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $195,617.65.

On Monday, March 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $51,075.16.

NASDAQ:QNST traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $18.05. 197,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,525. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $967.82 million, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $153.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.22 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 6.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QNST. Barrington Research lifted their target price on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

