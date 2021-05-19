R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut R1 RCM from a b- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.60.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,997. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that R1 RCM will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other R1 RCM news, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $859,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,909,075.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 14,669 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $368,338.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,000.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,761 shares of company stock worth $4,056,071 over the last 90 days. 59.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.