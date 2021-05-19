Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.950-1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion.Rackspace Technology also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.230 EPS.

RXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.95.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

NASDAQ RXT traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $19.53. 723,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.04. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, CFO Amar Maletira bought 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $99,980.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,347,020.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $559,752.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 76,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,016.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 in the last 90 days.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.